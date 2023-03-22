Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A major drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the largest seizure of methamphetamine in West Virginia state history, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Several agencies assisted with a warrant sweep on Wednesday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and DEA all assisted the operation.

A press briefing regarding the arrests and the investigation will be held at the Robert C. Byrd Unites States Courthouse in Charleston at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Further information has not been released.

