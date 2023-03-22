Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christopher Dooley was arrested by Parkersburg Police for kidnapping, sexual assault and soliciting a minor via computer.

The kidnapping and sexual assault charges happened in November 2021. The soliciting a minor via computer charge happened in the past week.

Dooley was talking to a member of the detective bureau he thought was a minor. He failed to make bond at his arraignment and was placed in the Wood County Holding Facility.

