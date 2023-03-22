Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault

Parkersburg man arrested for kidnaping and sexual assault
By Alexa Griffey and Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christopher Dooley was arrested by Parkersburg Police for kidnapping, sexual assault and soliciting a minor via computer.

The kidnapping and sexual assault charges happened in November 2021. The soliciting a minor via computer charge happened in the past week.

Dooley was talking to a member of the detective bureau he thought was a minor. He failed to make bond at his arraignment and was placed in the Wood County Holding Facility.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project
Important notice for viewers with Comcast

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
New details released in WVSP Casino Case
$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Lightning strikes gas line in Bridgeport, causes fire
Lightning strikes gas line in Bridgeport, causes fire
Lightning strikes gas line in Bridgeport, causes fire
VIDEO: Lightning strikes gas line, causes fire
Fairmont apartment shooting
Fairmont apartment shooting