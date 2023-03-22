Richard Lynn “Dick” Chaney, 70, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Dick was born Tuesday, August 19, 1952, in Elkins, a son of the late Mervin Ray Chaney and Edna Eugene Swecker Chaney. Left to cherish Dick’s memory are two sons, Bryon Chaney and wife, Kimberly, Apopka, FL and Adam Chaney and wife, Molly, of Winter Garden, FL, one sister, Kay Dunn and husband, Wayne, Mineral Wells, four grandchildren, Jenna, Brandon, Addison, and Austin Chaney, and several nieces and a nephew. Preceding Dick in death besides his parents was one brother, Ray Chaney and one infant sister, Sandra Chaney. Dick was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School. He had served as manager for the Elkins Randolph County Airport, and he was a certified airplane mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, aviation, classic cars, and woodworking. He was a Methodist by faith. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. On Friday, March 24, 2023, Mr. Chaney will be moved to the Mill Creek Methodist Church where funeral services will be conducted at 11AM. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Richard Lynn “Dick” Chaney. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

