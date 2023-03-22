Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
UPDATE: Philippi man killed in mining accident
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today, just days after the fallout from two U.S. bank...
The Fed raises interest rates