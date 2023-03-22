West Virginia Secretary of State honors two Lewis County businesses with Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For over 100 years, Standard Gas and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce had been serving the community.

West Virginia, Secretary of State Mac Warner came to the county courthouse to present both businesses the WV Chamber of Commerce Centurion Award, given to businesses with 100 years of service to the community.

“We recognize a new company. Go out and do a ribbon cutting. But what’s important here is to pay attention to the people that have been here and shown the test of time. They are serving the community. They are providing a good or a service. The community has rewarded them by keeping them in business,” Warner explained.

The business leaders posed for photos before the short awards ceremony.

While he hasn’t been there since the beginning, President of Standard Gas Mike Ross explained he’d been in the gas business for roughly 60 years and was thankful for his time spent in Jane Lew.

“I’m honored and glad to be here, and Lewis County is a great place to do business in West Virginia,”

Executive Director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Chris Bailey shared a piece from the articles of incorporation of the chamber and said the goal was still the same a century later.

“We started with the purpose of promoting and encouraging the economic development of Lewis County. Fostering the best interest for the citizens of this county, encouraging the growth of new industries and businesses enterprises, and aiding members in the development of their entrepreneurial efforts,” Bailey explained.

He said that running a business was a lot of work, and the chamber was around to help business owners in both times of need and times of good fortune.

Ross and Bailey were hopeful that the next 100 years of each business would be just as great as the first.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.