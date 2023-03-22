Westover police asking for help identifying trio in investigation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying three people in an investigation.

Authorities said the people pictured above are likely part of an ongoing investigation.

The department is hoping the community can assist in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or on Facebook Messenger at the department’s page.

Below are additional photos of the people.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns

Latest News

W.Va. DHHR to host hiring events in NCWV
Crews respond to reported mining accident
Westover police asking for help identifying trio in investigation
Crews to remove I-79 bridge in Marion County, road to be closed
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new NCWV Airport terminal