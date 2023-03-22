Westover police asking for help identifying trio in investigation

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying three people in an investigation.

Authorities said the people pictured above are likely part of an ongoing investigation.

The department is hoping the community can assist in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or on Facebook Messenger at the department’s page.

Below are additional photos of the people.

