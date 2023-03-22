W.Va. DHHR to host hiring events in NCWV

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting two hiring events on Thursday for positions across the state.

William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis County will hold a virtual hiring event to interview for the following positions:

Hiring incentives are available for qualifying applicants in Food Service, Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.

An in-person hiring event for DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services will be held in Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster counties from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at the Braxton County DHHR office, 3708 Sutton Lane, Sutton, WV 26601.

The in-person event will interview for the following positions:

A hiring incentive of $2,500 is available to employees hired to work in Child Protective Service Worker and Youth Service Worker positions with a one-year employment commitment in Clay, Gilmer, and Webster counties.

To set up an interview time, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns

Latest News

Crews respond to reported mining accident
Westover police asking for help identifying trio in investigation
Crews to remove I-79 bridge in Marion County, road to be closed
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new NCWV Airport terminal