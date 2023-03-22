W.Va. DHHR to host hiring events in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting two hiring events on Thursday for positions across the state.

William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis County will hold a virtual hiring event to interview for the following positions:

Hiring incentives are available for qualifying applicants in Food Service, Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.

An in-person hiring event for DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services will be held in Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster counties from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at the Braxton County DHHR office, 3708 Sutton Lane, Sutton, WV 26601.

The in-person event will interview for the following positions:

A hiring incentive of $2,500 is available to employees hired to work in Child Protective Service Worker and Youth Service Worker positions with a one-year employment commitment in Clay, Gilmer, and Webster counties.

To set up an interview time, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

