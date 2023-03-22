WVU-owned hospital will continue to accept PEIA insurance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of uncertainty, Wheeling Hospital has decided to continue to accept PEIA insurance.

The move had implications that would affect thousands of public employees across the state.

Some worried if Wheeling Hospital stopped accepting PEIA patients, other WVU Medicine hospitals would do the same.

It was a topic brought up several times throughout the legislative session.

Gov. Justice signed SB 268 earlier this year that changes the rate hospitals are reimbursed for PEIA patients from 59% of what Medicaid paid now to 110% under the new law.

