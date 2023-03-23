$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town

(KY3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone won big bucks in a tiny West Virginia town.

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Craigsville, the West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.

The estimated population of the Nicholas County town is about 2,000 people.

Lottery representatives told 5 News the exact location the ticket was sold won’t be released until that retailer is contacted.

