$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone won big bucks in a tiny West Virginia town.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Craigsville, the West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.
The estimated population of the Nicholas County town is about 2,000 people.
Lottery representatives told 5 News the exact location the ticket was sold won’t be released until that retailer is contacted.
