$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town

CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone won big bucks in a tiny West Virginia town.

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Craigsville, the West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.

The estimated population of the Nicholas County town is about 2,000 people.

Lottery representatives told 5 News the exact location the ticket was sold won’t be released until that retailer is contacted.

