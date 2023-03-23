3-year-old found alone along busy highway, sheriff says
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-year-old boy was found walking unattended along a busy highway in Randolph County, authorities said.
A DOH worker saw the child who was walking in the westbound lane of Corridor H near the Laurel Mountain Intersection, approximately a mile outside of Elkins, Wednesday afternoon, Randolph County Sherriff Robert Elbon told 5 News.
The worker stayed until deputies arrived and helped get the child into protective custody.
The boy was barefoot but was not injured, Elbon said.
He had wandered about a quarter of a mile from his home, Elbon said.
Charges could be filed pending further investigation, he said.
The boy was found with two dogs that were taken in by a humane worker.
