Authorities warn of scam calls claiming to be deputy

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are warning people about a scam circulating in our area.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department says they have received several phone calls this week from citizens saying they received a phone call from a person claiming to be “Deputy Andrew Moore.”

The BCSD says the call is a scam, further stating they do not have a Deputy Andrew Moore employed with the department.

The scammer allegedly says there is a warrant for your arrest for failure to appear for court or because you missed jury duty, and you need to pay over the phone to avoid being arrested.

The scammer also claims he will send deputies out to arrest you if you do not pay.

Authorities said the number the scammer is using is 304-666-3888.

The BCSD reminds everyone to never give out personal or financial information over the phone to unsolicited callers. Law enforcement agencies will never request money via phone.

