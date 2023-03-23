Body found in search for missing elderly man

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/WDBJ) - Authorities found a body in Hardy County during the search for a Virginia man missing since February, according to the town of Christiansburg, Virginia.

Police in Hardy County say the body was found on Wednesday, March 22 in the area where 86-year-old Siegfried Holzer’s vehicle was recovered.

The remains have been sent to a medical examiner’s office and police are awaiting positive identification, officials said.

Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia have been looking for Holzer, a former Virginia Tech professor, who left his Christiansburg home February 23 to go to a store, but never returned.

After realizing he had not checked in, his family activated a GPS locator on his vehicle and observed it being driven out of the area.

Police helped track the vehicle to Hardy County, where the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle along State Road 55 in Baker in February. A body was found, a month later, in that vicinity.

