Couple arrested on child neglect charges

A couple was arrested, and their four young children were taken into CPS custody after investigators say the children were "living in squalor."
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple was arrested, and their four young children were taken into Child Protective Services custody after investigators say the children were “living in squalor” in the Branchland area, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers say the kids, ranging from ages 2 to 6, also didn’t have access to sufficient food or hygiene.

Dustin Workman, 30, and Mattesha Lawrence, 26, are charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

CPS workers took two of the children to an area hospital for treatment.

