Crews respond to reported explosion, fire in Bridgeport
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire near a Bridgeport home.
It started around 6:45 a.m. Thursday at near a home on Wexford Way.
While officials on the scene have not confirmed exact details, a gasline was reportedly struck by lightning which caused the fire.
A 5 News reporter on the scene said there was fire “all over the place.”
Crews from several fire departments responded.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.
