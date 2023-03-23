Crews respond to reported explosion, fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire near a Bridgeport home.

It started around 6:45 a.m. Thursday at near a home on Wexford Way.

While officials on the scene have not confirmed exact details, a gasline was reportedly struck by lightning which caused the fire.

A 5 News reporter on the scene said there was fire “all over the place.”

Crews from several fire departments responded.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

