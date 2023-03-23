Gov. Justice signs bill to establish W.Va. First Foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is signing a bill into law that will look to take aim against the opioid epidemic.

Governor Justice is signing Senate Bill 674 into law, which is designed to establish the “West Virginia First Foundation.”

This will be a private foundation that will look to advance the goal of abating the opioid epidemic by providing a long-term steady stream of money to fund the efforts by both private and government entities.

Gov. Justice says, “And absolutely, today is a day when we put another stake in the sand that says, ‘By God, we’re going to try and do something about it.’”

Both Justice and state attorney general, Patrick Morrisey say this will be a big step in addressing the epidemic.

“So, today, we are putting West Virginia first. We know that the opioid epidemic has been one of the great challenges of our time. We know that there’s been a lot of senseless death,” says Morrisey. “The bill being signed today marks a tremendous point in time in our effort to fight back against this terrible crisis.”

Morrisey thanked both the House of Delegates and the State Senate for passing this bill unanimously.

He also thanked many local government officials, including Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce.

