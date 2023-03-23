Heavy rain at times over the next few days!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring much warmer temperatures than the past few days, and we’ll also see scattered showers and thunderstorms across our region at times. As for how long the rain will last, find out in the video above!

A cold front will linger in Ohio and Pennsylvania throughout today, which, combined with warm air and moisture flowing in from the south, means repeated rounds of rain throughout today. Scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push in this morning and afternoon, which means some areas will see rain and others will stay dry at various times. Some of this rain may be on the heavy side at times, which may affect visibility and result in slick roads. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts above 30 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s in some areas, well above average for this time of year. After midnight, the cold front moves into West Virginia and stalls, allowing more heavy showers and downpours to push in. So tonight will and tomorrow morning will be soggy. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the 50s. Then throughout tomorrow afternoon, rain showers, and even a few more downpours, will push into our region, leading to soggy conditions. It’s not until 7 PM that the front lifts back north of our region, giving our region a break from the rain. The rain could result in slick roads and even isolated, localized flooding in low-lying areas, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-50s, slightly below average for March. Then on Saturday morning, a cold front will bring more showers into our region, but the front pushes out by mid-morning. Thereafter, a few more scattered showers (and even a small chance of thunderstorms) will linger in the morning and afternoon hours, before the system moves northeast. By that time, between this Thursday to Saturday evening, some parts of our region will see up to 2″ to 3″ of rain, although there is some uncertainty. Then on Sunday, skies will be partly clear, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. Thereafter, a few more showers will push in on Tuesday, but aside from that, the first half of next week will be mostly cloudy and dry, with highs in the 50s. In short, today through Saturday will be rainy, and next week will bring mild temperatures.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Rain, with some heavier showers possible overnight. Westerly winds becoming northerly at 10-15 mph. Low: 49.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with rain in the morning. South-southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 76.

