Man fatally shot at Fairmont apartment complex, police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was found shot to death at a Fairmont apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the Fairmont Hills apartments around 3 a.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.

Police on scene told 5 News a person, identified only as a Black male, was found dead of a gunshot wound.

The male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A 5 News reporter on the scene said investigators were grouped together near a wooded area next to the apartment buildings, with crime scene tape up around that area.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and they are actively investigating.

This is developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

