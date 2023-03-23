Man fatally shot at Fairmont apartment complex, police say

A man was found shot to death at a Fairmont apartment complex, police said.
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was found shot to death at a Fairmont apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the Fairmont Hills apartments around 3 a.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.

Police on scene told 5 News a person, identified only as a Black male, was found dead of a gunshot wound.

The male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A 5 News reporter on the scene said investigators were grouped together near a wooded area next to the apartment buildings, with crime scene tape up around that area.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and they are actively investigating.

This is developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project
Important notice for viewers with Comcast

Latest News

WVU Baseball v Hofstra
Virtual assistant name poll.
WV Secretary of State asks residents to vote to name virtual assistant for business owners
Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop offering free haircuts
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 22, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 22, 2023