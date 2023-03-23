Man in hospital after catching fire outside Walmart

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A man is in hospital care after catching fire outside the Walmart in Bluefield, Virginia.

The Bluefield, Virginia fire department reports the man was refueling a power-washer with gasoline. The power-washer then caught fire and spread to the man’s face.

He was then airlifted to a hospital, and there is no word yet on which hospital or the man’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex
2 charged after man fatally shot in ‘targeted attack’ at Fairmont apartment complex
3-year-old found alone along busy highway, sheriff says
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
State officials release report in WVSP trooper casino theft
School districts to dismiss early due to flooding concerns
Man fatally shot at Fairmont apartment complex, police say
POLICE: 2 charged after child, 2, dies at Mon County home
3-year-old found alone along busy highway, sheriff says