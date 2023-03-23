Millions allocated for NCWV highway projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is money headed to some of the biggest highway projects in north-central West Virginia.

Almost half of a more than $18.8 million investment will go toward projects in our area.

$2 million is being used on exit 155 on I-79 in Monongalia County. That is the Osage exit.

$5 million is headed to Corridor H for its construction.

Recently, an online petition to reroute the mega-project surpassed 5,000 signatures.

However, lawmakers say the investment will create jobs and grow the local economy.

“Moving West Virginia forward means investing in our roads and highways, and it’s exactly why I requested this funding for eight key projects across our state,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said. “Advancing these projects closer to completion impacts nearly every corner of West Virginia, and will create jobs, grow our local economies, and improve transportation for residents and visitors alike.”

The following are other projects the money is heading to:

$1,750,000 – Huntington Welcome Center I-64 Exit 8

$1,500,000 – Coalfield Expressway

$1,500,000 – Weirton WV 2—Weirton Frontier Crossing

$5,000,000 – King Coal Highway

$1,400,000 – Charles Town Augustine Trail & Connectivity Project

$730,000 – Second Interchange at I-70 Phase I

