Millions allocated for NCWV highway projects

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is money headed to some of the biggest highway projects in north-central West Virginia.

Almost half of a more than $18.8 million investment will go toward projects in our area.

$2 million is being used on exit 155 on I-79 in Monongalia County. That is the Osage exit.

$5 million is headed to Corridor H for its construction.

Recently, an online petition to reroute the mega-project surpassed 5,000 signatures.

However, lawmakers say the investment will create jobs and grow the local economy.

“Moving West Virginia forward means investing in our roads and highways, and it’s exactly why I requested this funding for eight key projects across our state,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said. “Advancing these projects closer to completion impacts nearly every corner of West Virginia, and will create jobs, grow our local economies, and improve transportation for residents and visitors alike.”

The following are other projects the money is heading to:

  • $1,750,000 – Huntington Welcome Center I-64 Exit 8
  • $1,500,000 – Coalfield Expressway
  • $1,500,000 – Weirton WV 2—Weirton Frontier Crossing
  • $5,000,000 – King Coal Highway
  • $1,400,000 – Charles Town Augustine Trail & Connectivity Project
  • $730,000 – Second Interchange at I-70 Phase I

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex
Man fatally shot at Fairmont apartment complex, police say
“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

Authorities warn of scam calls claiming to be deputy
Authorities warn of scam calls claiming to be deputy
Millions allocated for NCWV highway projects
WVU Day of Giving sets new records