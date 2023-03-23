Mon County sets budget for 2023 fiscal year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County finished their budget hearings on Wednesday, meaning the county’s budget is set for the 2023 fiscal year.

Many things were discussed, but one of the main concerns citizens worried about was the levy rates and if they were going to increase. According to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom, that’s not the case.

“Right now, we have kept them the same for the last 6 years. We have lowered them, but right now, we are keeping them the same. We are using that as our fiscal numbers for right now,” Bloom said.

There’s a reduction in this year’s budget, too. There is less carry over from last year’s budget since many big projects were funded in 2022.

“It is a 9.8 percent reduction, so most people think ‘Oh are you not bringing in as much income.’ No, we really bought the income in, but we are doing less carryover for this year. That’s because many of the big projects we put the money in last year, we don’t need it, for instance we gave a million to EMS. We also have other projects we gave the money to last year, so therefore we don’t need those extra funds,” Bloom said.

The county also received over 58 applicants from non-profits that requested a total of $1.9 million.

They approved a spending budget of $1.1 million, which is the same budget given to non-profits last year.

A growing concern with the budget is an increase in the future for law enforcement.

“We are really concerned about the jail bill. What happened was they increased the allotment of the counties from $48 to $54. We have now gone from $2 million to $2.5 million, so our biggest increase revolves all around law enforcement. We are very worried about that,” Bloom said.

Citizens can keep track of how the county is spending the budget by visiting the link HERE.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.