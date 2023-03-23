Plenty of rain still to come to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, NCWV has evaded consistent rain, but estimated rainfall totals by Saturday night have not changed; expect a great deal of rain over the course of tonight and Friday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.