Plenty of rain still to come to NCWV

A Flood Watch goes into effect late Thursday night.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, NCWV has evaded consistent rain, but estimated rainfall totals by Saturday night have not changed; expect a great deal of rain over the course of tonight and Friday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

