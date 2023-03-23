POLICE: 2 charged after child, 2, dies at Mon County home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after a two-year-old child was found dead at a Monongalia County home in 2020.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division has been investigating the case since a two-year-old girl died at a Monongalia County home on Dec. 3, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said 40-year-old Jonathan Eddy and 42-year-old Brandy Eddy, both of Sutton, were at the home before the girl’s death.

Court documents say an autopsy report indicated a presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of her death.

A death certificate obtained by the MCSO lists methamphetamine intoxication as a “significant condition contributing to death.”

Jonathan Eddy has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Brandy Eddy has been charged with child neglect resulting in death. She is also being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

