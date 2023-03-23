Shirley Jean Messineo, 86, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on July 24, 1936, a daughter of the late John Allen and Bina Florence Bennett Hickman. She was married to Tony Messineo, who preceded her in death on May 12, 2004. Surviving are one son, Joe Messineo and his wife Margie of Mt. Clare; one grandson, Anthony Joseph Messineo and his wife Mandy of Mt. Clare; one great grandson, Caleb Messineo; one brother, Paul Eugene “Pert” Hickman and his wife Patty; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Hickman and Anna Swiger Hickman; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William G. Hickman, John Hickman and Charles Hickman; and two sisters, Betty Trader and Edna Carpenter and her husband George. Shirley was a graduate of Victory High School and was retired from Louie Glass Factory in Weston. She enjoyed going for car rides and canning peppers. Shirley also loved gardening and her cats, Sparky and Trixie. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Reverend Leonard Madia officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.