South Harrison Middle School Baseball Team takes to the field for first time

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday was a momentous day at South Harrison Middle School as the baseball team took to the field for the first time.

5′s Ian Roth threw the first pitch for the first-ever baseball game.

Jeff Richards, the head coach, has more than two decades of experience as a skipper. He said it’s been a blast so far, and the kids are excited to get the season started.

Principal Ron Keener first pitched the idea to the board last February, and that dream became a reality on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.