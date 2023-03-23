South Harrison Middle School Baseball Team takes to the field for first time

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday was a momentous day at South Harrison Middle School as the baseball team took to the field for the first time.

5′s Ian Roth threw the first pitch for the first-ever baseball game.

Jeff Richards, the head coach, has more than two decades of experience as a skipper. He said it’s been a blast so far, and the kids are excited to get the season started.

Principal Ron Keener first pitched the idea to the board last February, and that dream became a reality on Tuesday.

