South Harrison Middle School Baseball Team takes to the field for first time
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday was a momentous day at South Harrison Middle School as the baseball team took to the field for the first time.
5′s Ian Roth threw the first pitch for the first-ever baseball game.
Jeff Richards, the head coach, has more than two decades of experience as a skipper. He said it’s been a blast so far, and the kids are excited to get the season started.
Principal Ron Keener first pitched the idea to the board last February, and that dream became a reality on Tuesday.
