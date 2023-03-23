State of Preparedness in effect for all of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of expected heavy rainfall and high winds across the state.

The declaration is for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

Heavy precipitation, high winds and potential flooding are being forecasted for parts of the state, which Gov. Justice says could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians.

As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a flood watch is in effect for the following counties through various times on Saturday:

Barbour County

Braxton County

Doddridge County

Gilmer County

Harrison County

Lewis County

Marion County

Monongalia County

Preston County

Northwest Randolph County

Ritchie County

Taylor County

Tucker County

Upshur County

Click here for the most up-to-date list of watches and warnings in effect for our area.

Gov. Justice urges everyone to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop.

Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Click here to view the State of Preparedness.

