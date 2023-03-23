State of Preparedness in effect for all of West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of expected heavy rainfall and high winds across the state.

The declaration is for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

Heavy precipitation, high winds and potential flooding are being forecasted for parts of the state, which Gov. Justice says could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians.

Heavy rain at times over the next few days

As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a flood watch is in effect for the following counties through various times on Saturday:

  • Barbour County
  • Braxton County
  • Doddridge County
  • Gilmer County
  • Harrison County
  • Lewis County
  • Marion County
  • Monongalia County
  • Preston County
  • Northwest Randolph County
  • Ritchie County
  • Taylor County
  • Tucker County
  • Upshur County

Click here for the most up-to-date list of watches and warnings in effect for our area.

Gov. Justice urges everyone to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop.

Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Click here to view the State of Preparedness.

