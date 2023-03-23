WV Secretary of State asks residents to vote to name virtual assistant for business owners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Business and Licensing division of the Secretary of State’s office is close to launching a virtual assistant created to help business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Secretary of State’s office shared that West Virginians could go online and vote to name the virtual assistant.

The names in the running are Charlie, Linc, Max, Mountie, and Solo.

“The main idea behind it is to provide goods and services from the Secretary of State’s office to these companies. To make it not only easier to register your business but grow your business and to keep it thriving in the future,” Secretary of State Mac Warner explained.

Voting to name the assistant ends on March 31.

