W.Va. Gov. Justice signs bills into law related to state’s coal industry

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday was at the John Amos Power Plant to sign four bills into law -- all related to the state’s coal industry.

House Bill 3482 hopes to bring in companies to help bolster coal-fired power plants in West Virginia. It encourages the development, transportation and use of electricity generated from West Virginia coal.

In addition, there’s House Bill 609 that says that no existing coal, oil, or natural gas fueled power plant will be decommissioned or deconstructed before getting approval from the Public Energy Authority.

“The signings that we did in regard to all the great stuff that our coal miners, our plant workers here and everything they do for all of us each and every day is just put a stake in the sand that says we’re going to stand with who we are and we’re going to be proud of it, and so I think it’s really good,” Justice said.

Two other bills, including House Bill 3308, would let the Public Service Commission consider financing orders to certain utilities by pooling assets to permit the recovery of certain costs.

Meanwhile, House Bill 3303 expands the power of the Coalfield Community Development Office and funds it through federal grants and severance tax collections.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.