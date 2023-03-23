WVDOH begins pothole repair blitz

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways say a spring pothole repair blitz is now underway across the state. The WVDOH’s Commissioner of Highways, Jimmy Wriston says their goal is to have every pothole fixed by Memorial Day.

Wriston says the state is trying to focus on continued infrastructure improvements when it comes to roadways. He adds that people should be cautious when traveling through work zones and pay attention. He says it’s all in an effort to avoid injuries and deaths when it comes to those working hard to improve our roadways.

“Stop speeding in the work zone. Put those phones down. All of these accidents out there, almost all of them are distracted driving and speeding. We have got to work together,” said Wriston.

He says that the state is teaming up with law enforcement across the state to target reckless driving in work zones. He adds that the WVDOH is committing themselves to zero deaths on West Virginia highways.

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. The WVDOT is in the middle of a multifaceted work zone safety campaign that includes increased police patrols in work zones, increasing signs and speed indicators in construction areas, public outreach to urge drivers to slow down and pay attention, new equipment, and investigation of crash data to glean information to help make work zones safer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.