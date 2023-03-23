WVU Baseball Authors Dramatic Comeback Over Hofstra Pride

#24 Mountaineers avenge yesterday’s loss in 10th-inning walk-off
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers started the season so well, only to fall the minute they reached the top 25.

Yesterday, lowly Hofstra, sporting a 6-12 record and a 169th ranking in RPI (out of 305 teams - decidedly mediocre), took down West Virginia baseball 4 - 2 at Wagener Field in the Mountaineers’ first week while ranked since 2021.

Today looked like more of the same - the Mountaineers jumped to an early 2 - 0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, but Hofstra kept grinding back, taking the lead late in the 8th inning and looking like they had the strength to finish off this two game series with the Mountaineers.

Chaos occurred in extra innings, however - a poor defensive error from the Pride coupled with a walk-off hit from Sam White gave the 24th-ranked Mountaineers a wild victory over the Pride. The victory was made even better by the 8 players who were hit by a pitch from Hofstra’s pitching staff - and the Mountaineers made no secret of their joy after winning this one.

WVU moves up to 16-5 and splits the series with the Pride. The Mountaineers will play next against Xavier at home on Friday the 24th at 6:30 PM (weather permitting).

