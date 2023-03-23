WVU Day of Giving sets new records

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A record amount was donated on Wednesday during West Virginia University’s sixth Day of Giving.

More than 8,200 donations were made during the fundraising event, totaling $18.1 million, both setting new records.

The previous record was last year’s 5,600 donations totaling $15.5 million.

“As we look ahead, we have a perfect opportunity to further transform the West Virginia University system to best meet the current and future needs of our students, faculty and staff, and to fulfill our land-grant promise,” President Gordon Gee said. “I am thankful for the support from our generous donors, which will help us chart our University’s direction for years to come.”

Officials said more than 1,250 of those making gifts were first-time donors.

Hourly challenges and participation gifts at the college/school/unit level created a WVU-spirited environment on social media throughout the day.

“We are so thankful for all of those who participated in Day of Giving, helping us build excitement and provide critical funding to the areas of our University that need it most,” Kristen Shipp, who led the effort for the WVU Foundation, said. “The impact of having so many supporters come together like this is immeasurable, as WVU students and programs will benefit from Mountaineer Nation’s remarkable generosity for many years.”

First launched in 2017, WVU Day of Giving is focused each year on raising private dollars for the University’s greatest priorities and opportunities, including scholarships and unrestricted funds at both the University- and unit-specific level.

In total, WVU Day of Giving has raised $66 million in six years, benefiting student programs, scholarships, research, infrastructure improvements and more.

