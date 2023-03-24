11 dogs killed in Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven dogs were killed in a Harrison County house fire, emergency officials said.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Victory Ln. in Salem.

Firefighters from several departments responded but were not able to save the animals, according to a message on the county’s emergency dispatch log.

The owners were not home at the time and no human injuries were reported, the log said.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

