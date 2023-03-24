11 dogs killed in Harrison County fire

Eleven dogs were killed in a Harrison County house fire, emergency officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven dogs were killed in a Harrison County house fire, emergency officials said.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Victory Ln. in Salem.

Firefighters from several departments responded but were not able to save the animals, according to a message on the county’s emergency dispatch log.

The owners were not home at the time and no human injuries were reported, the log said.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex
2 charged after man fatally shot in ‘targeted attack’ at Fairmont apartment complex
3-year-old found alone along busy highway, sheriff says
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

11 dogs killed in fire
11 dogs killed in fire
WVU OLLI.
WVU OLLI shows you’re never too old to learn something new
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | March 23, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | March 23, 2023
Man fatally shot at Fairmont apartment complex, police say