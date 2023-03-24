Car crashes into Mon County creek

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a car that crashed into a creek in Monongalia County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Dents Run Blvd. in Granville just before 4 p.m., according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials said one car crashed into the creek that runs along the roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex
2 charged after man fatally shot in ‘targeted attack’ at Fairmont apartment complex
3-year-old found alone along busy highway, sheriff says
rain next few days
State of Preparedness in effect for all of West Virginia
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Ember Arts in Weston is trying to bring more attention to their business, and they’re doing...
Ember Arts trying to attract more customers
The Queen of Clean: Crayon Stains on Clothes
The Queen of Clean: Crayon Stains on Clothes
Spotlight on Business: Lemon Milk Paper Co.
Spotlight on Business: Lemon Milk Paper Co.
Spotlight on Business: Lemon Milk Paper Co.
Spotlight on Business: Lemon Milk Paper Co.