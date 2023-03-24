Car crashes into Mon County creek

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a car that crashed into a creek in Monongalia County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Dents Run Blvd. in Granville just before 4 p.m., according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials said one car crashed into the creek that runs along the roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

