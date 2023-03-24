Court documents provide new details in Fairmont murder

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents for two men arrested in connection to a murder in Fairmont early Thursday morning are providing new details into the incident.

Early Thursday morning, 22-year-old Clayton Vanlier Peck, of Frostburg, Maryland, came to Fairmont with 18-year-old Leo Charles Ginty to sell drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

During a drug transaction at Fairmont Hills Apartments, officers said 18-year-old Zeighshawn Meade, of Fairmont, and a “juvenile accomplice” shot Peck in the head and killed him.

Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Fairmont apartment complex(WDTV)

Officers later pulled over Ginty after seeing him drive away from the complex and found more than one pound of marijuana in the car, according to another criminal complaint.

During the investigation, court documents say officers found a 9mm bullet casing near the shooting and a Nike shoe. Officers found a 9mm handgun and a matching shoe in the juvenile’s apartment.

In Meade’s apartment, officers said they found a shoebox matching the shoe found at the scene and in the juvenile’s apartment.

Officers said they also uncovered a conversation between Meade and Peck arranging the drug transaction just minutes before Peck was fatally shot.

Authorities referred to it as a “targeted incident” in a release Thursday night.

Ginty has been charged with possession with intent to deliver scheduled drugs. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Meade has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

