David Wayne Yerkey, 68, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in the Select Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation. He was born in Clarksburg on May 25, 1954, a son of the late Orda “Eugene” and Dorothy Alice Deem Yerkey. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sally Wright Yerkey. Also surviving are one son, Joshua Yerkey and his wife Kalen of Clarksburg; and three brothers, Bernard Yerkey, Michael Yerkey and Brad Yerkey and their families; as well as several nieces and nephews. David was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School. He was retired from Walmart where he worked on the Stocking Team for the last 28 years. David enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening, especially flower gardening. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed participating in cook-outs to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. David was a dedicated father and husband and adored caring for his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. In keeping with his wishes, David will be cremated following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Children’s Miracle Network, Ruby Memorial Hospital, 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown WV 26505. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

