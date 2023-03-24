Delays expected on Route 50 between Clarksburg and Bridgeport next week

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says delays are expected as crews work on Route 50 between Clarksburg and Bridgeport

Crews will be repairing asphalt on the eastbound side of Route 50 between Joyce Street and Emily Drive, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said crews will be working on the eastbound fast lane of Route 50 on Monday, March 27 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday on the eastbound slow lane, also from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One lane will be open at all times, officials said, but delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.