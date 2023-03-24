Ember Arts gives entrance a makeover to attract more customers

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ember Arts in Weston is trying to bring more attention to their business, and they’re doing this in a unique way.

Solaris Carvelli works at Ember Arts. She said they thought it needed a bit more personality.

So, with the help if the employees and Liz Pavlovic they gave their entrance a makeover.

They included two iconic West Virginia monsters: Mothman and Braxxie.

Carvelli said they didn’t have a way to let customers know they’re open and this was the first step in doing that.

“This is Braxxie, and Braxxie has created her own hand-built clay Braxxie. So, that was kind of what we were going for there. Our other window is Mothman, and he’s painting our signs.”

They’re open Wednesday-Monday and are located on 200 N. River Ave. in Weston.

