Gold Rush stockings set to return, Gov. Justice says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced that the West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its sixth year next week.
The Gold Rush returns on March 28 and gives anglers 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.
“Every year our incredible Gold Rush stockings bring more and more people to West Virginia to experience all of the goodness we have to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “As someone who’s fished his entire life, I can say that our beautiful lakes, streams, parks, and forests are truly special, and I can’t wait for folks to get out and enjoy them during the spring.”
From March 28 to April 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.
Gov. Justice will kick off Gold Rush 2023 by ceremonially stocking the first fish on Monday, March 27, at Babcock State Park.
Below are the stocking locations for week one of the Gold Rush:
- Anawalt Lake
- Barboursville Lake
- Berwind Lake
- Blackwater River
- Blue Creek
- Brandywine Lake
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Lake (Cacapon Resort State Park)
- Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park)
- Conway Run Lake
- Cranberry River
- Deegan Lake
- Dog Run Lake
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- Edward Run Pond
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Greenbrier River (At Durbin)
- Hinkle Lake
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Larenim Park Lakes
- Longbranch Lake (Pipestem Resort State Park)
- Mill Creek Reservoir
- North Fork of South Branch
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Ridenour Lake
- Rockhouse Lake
- Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest)
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park)
- Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park)
- Wallback Lake
- Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park)
- Wheeling Creek
- Williams River
Below are the stocking locations for week two of the Gold Rush:
- Boley Lake (Babcock State Park)
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Castlemans Run Lake
- Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park)
- Coopers Rock Lake (Coopers Rock State Forest)
- Curtisville Lake
- Elk River
- French Creek Pond
- Greenbrier River (Cass Scenic Railroad State Park)
- Hurricane Reservoir
- Laurel Fork Lake
- Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park)
- Mason Lake
- Middle Wheeling Creek Lake
- Mountwood
- New Creek Lake
- North Bend Lake (Tailwaters) (North Bend State Park)
- Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park)
- Poorhouse Pond
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Rollins Lake
- Shavers Fork (Lower)
- Shavers Fork (Upper)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Resort State Park)
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Thomas Park Lake
- Tuckahoe Lake
The WVDNR is giving anglers a chance to win prizes during the Gold Rush.
Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked during the event, 100 trout will receive a numbered tag.
If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number here for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
“Anytime you can put your line in the water is a rewarding experience, but special stockings like this with the chance to win some incredible prizes is really making a difference when it comes to attracting new anglers to West Virginia who will come back year after year to fish in our incredible lakes and streams,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush every year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”
All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush.
To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays until April 15. To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. Offer is valid only at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.
