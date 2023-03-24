Gusty winds blow in behind Saturday morning rain

A Flood Watch will briefly overlap with a Wind Advisory.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve seen a good amount of rain across the area today; expect a break overnight tonight before one final push of heavy rain early tomorrow morning. Behind that rain comes strong wind gusts area-wide, prompting a Wind Advisory to take effect. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

