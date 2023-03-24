New business to celebrate grand opening next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new business will be celebrating its grand opening next week.

First Greene Mortgage is opening a new office on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will start at 11 a.m. and be followed by an open house from noon to 4 p.m.

This will be the business’s second location in West Virginia. The other location is in Morgantown.

First Greene Mortgage is a Pennsylvania-based company.

