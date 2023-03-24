School districts to dismiss early due to flooding concerns

MORGANTOWN/KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two school districts will be dismissing early on Friday due to flooding concerns.

In Monongalia County, students at Clay-Battelle Middle/High School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Mason Dixon Elementary School will dismiss at 11:30 due to flooding risks in the area.

Preston County Schools will be dismissing two hours early due to potential flooding concerns in several areas of the county, according to a social media post by the district.

Preston County officials said all afterschool activities are also canceled, including grasshopper basketball.

Staff in Preston County will remain in the buildings until all students safely make it home.

