Shinnston man charged with chasing juveniles with a knife

Jason Cano
Jason Cano(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he was chasing a man and two juveniles with a knife.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Horner Ave. and S. Chestnut St. in Clarksburg around 9 p.m. for an attempted stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer already on the scene reportedly says a man and two juveniles approached his patrol car and said 47-year-old Jason Cano, of Shinnston, was “chasing them with a knife.”

Court documents say officers saw Cano with a knife and heard him say he “was going to kill them.”

The victims told officers Cano allegedly followed them with a knife and stick in his hands on S. Chestnut St. and made comments “under his breath about them being punks.”

Cano has been charged with misdemeanor attempted assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $3,000 bond.

