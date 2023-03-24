Shortage of staff, facilities at VAMC, report says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new report says the Department of Veterans Affairs needs more investment in the midst of a shortage of staffing, resources and facilities.

In the report, published by the Veterans Health Care Policy Institute, it says that despite the shortages, a need for services at VA Medical Centers are increasing following the passage of the PACT Act in Congress.

That bill provides health care benefits to veterans with medical conditions that directly tie back to exposure from toxins during their service.

However, whether or not they can get the care they need is in question.

According to the report, 96% of Veterans Health Administration officials say their facility needs more frontline clinical staff, and 75% say they need more administrative staff.

