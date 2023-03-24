Widespread rain to end the workweek!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Friday, temperatures will be mild, and widespread rain will push in this morning, with lighter rain today and tonight. As for how long the rain will last, and what next week will be like, find out in the video above!

A frontal boundary will stall in West Virginia today, allowing streams of moisture to flow into our region in the form of widespread rain. Widespread rain, with a few embedded downpours, will continue pushing through this morning. It’s not until at least after 2 PM that the rain will be less heavy, becoming a steady, light to moderate rain. That steady rain will last into the evening hours. Besides that, expect light winds and highs in the mid-50s. This could cause slick roads and even isolated flooding in some areas, so we’re watching carefully. But if you see any flooding, turn around, don’t drown. Then around midnight, the front lifts north, giving our region a break from the rain during the overnight hours, leaving cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will still be in the upper-40s to low-50s. Then around 5 AM tomorrow morning, a cold front will push in from the west, bringing another round of showers into our region, but those showers will move out by 10 AM at the latest. Thereafter, expect partly sunny skies, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms due to daytime heating. By the time any leftover rain leaves in the late-afternoon hours, between today and tomorrow, we’ll likely see at least another inch or so of rain, on top of the rain from yesterday and today. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, well above average for this time of year. Sunday will then end the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. A weak disturbance may bring isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday, but aside from that, models want to suggest partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and low-60s throughout most of next week. It’s not until the end of next week that rain chances will return. In short, today and tomorrow morning will be rainy, Sunday will be sunny, and most of next week will be mild.

Today: Periods of rain, which may lead to localized flooding. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall until after midnight, when the rain lifts north of our region. Easterly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 49.

Saturday: Rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. South-southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. High: 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

