WVU OLLI shows you’re never too old to learn something new

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers non-credit classes geared toward people 50 years old and older.

Director of OLLI Jascenna Haislet said that these year-long classes were meant to bring people together.

“It’s a way for people to stay connected. To stay intellectually engaged. To meet new people it’s sometimes tough to meet new people when you’re an adult,” she said.

OLLI partners with the School of Public Health for some healthy aging classes.

They also offer several classes, including art, history, literature, science, math and exercise.

Haislet said they had one class scheduled this spring that she can’t wait to participate in.

“We’ve got a class coming up on the coast redwoods. The big huge trees out in California. That just sounds super interesting,” she said.

Current students and prospective new students were invited to the Mountaineer Mall, where OLLI classes are held for a Spring Open House.

Haislet explains that all courses are taught by volunteers and are geared toward their hobbies or something new they may want to learn about.

She added if people would be unable to attend in person, many classes are also on Zoom.

If someone is interested in the virtual classes and does not know how to use Zoom, they can contact OLLI, and someone would teach them how.

“Learning new things, there is a lot of proof out there, a lot of research, that it helps you age in a more healthy way,” Haislet said.

If anyone was interested in OLLI classes, they could call (304) 293-1793 or go online to olliatwvu.org to get involved.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.