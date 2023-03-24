WVU Upward Bound program helps prepare students for college

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A federally-funded program is helping local high schoolers prepare for college at West Virginia University.

Upward Bound has served nearly 1,000 students since 2007 and assists rural, income eligible and potential first-generation high school students with graduation and college applications.

More than 75% of participants enroll in post-secondary schools immediately after high school.

Upward Bound is coming to Preston High School this year, working directly with students everyday.

Services available to students include tutoring, academic advising, college and career exploration, test prep and more.

“Our purpose is just as much about helping students value their self-worth as it is about academic, financial and social support,” Upward Bound Director Landon Southerly said. “We personalize the Upward Bound experience as much as possible to help students raise their expectations of themselves and what they can accomplish.”

Upward Bound counselor Feagin Jones explained this type of service-delivery model builds stronger relationships and mentorship opportunities.

“It’s special knowing that students feel comfortable coming to us for anything,” Jones said. “Yes, we help them fill out application forms, prepare for math tests or work through writing skills for the next English paper. But many times, it’s personal.”

