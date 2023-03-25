GRAPHIC: Woman charged after numerous animals found dead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing nearly 100 charges as the result of an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said.

Randolph County deputies on Monday were called to a home on Seneca Trail in Valley Head to look into an animal cruelty complaint.

They discovered the home had no electricity, all windows and doors were closed, and there was an overwhelming odor of urine, according to a news release by the department.

Officers looked in and saw a number of cats and kittens described in the release as “too many to count.”

While investigating, officers heard barking from a neighboring home in which they discovered similar conditons.

Both homes had “deplorable and unlivable” conditions, with feces and urine piled up approximately a foot high in both, authorities said.

Conditions were so severe, hazmat teams were called and responders had to use respirators to be able to enter the homes, the release said.

A total of 11 dogs, 40 living cats, and 41 dead cats were found in the homes, authorities said.

Large piles of dead cats were found, with approximately ten in one pile alone, according to the release, and a mother cat and several newborn babies were found dead on top of a shelf.

The dead animals were in various states of decay, with some down to skeletons, according to the release.

Bungie cords and big boxes were used to trap the live animals, which were described by authorities as being “extremely sick” and in desperate need of medical care.

Authorities said the homes were owned by Donna Marie Thompson and her family.

Thompson has been charged with 92 counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.