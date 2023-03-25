Heavy Wind Gusts Last Throughout the Night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the threat of torrential downpours and flooding from yesterday passed, we have seen extremely strong wind gusts that have downed power lines and trees as well as blown roofs off of buildings. There have been thousands of outages reported statewide and that number looks to continue to rise until the gusts calm down tomorrow. We will see high-pressure build-in tomorrow that will leave us with clear skies and much calmer winds, but for now we will have the Wind Advisory in effect until at least 8pm tonight.

