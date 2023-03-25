Man dies after tree falls

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing hise life outside his home.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Cabell County dispatch tells WSAZ the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 6200 block of Rosalind Road in the East Pea Ridge area.

Deputies say the man was outside trying to secure some things when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Nextdoor neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened. He says he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“I hate hearing that,” Leach said. “He was a great guy. Every time he came by, he’d smile and laugh.”

Neighbor Sherman Nicholas says he saw the tree fall.

“The only thing I saw is when I came out the door, the tree and pole were coming down,” Nicholas said. “I couldn’t see anything underneath because of my fence, so I didn’t know there was anyone there.”

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

