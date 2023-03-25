Widespread power outages, trees down across NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of people are without power and there are widespread reports of downed trees and damages buildings as strong winds blow through north central West Virginia.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Mon Power reported the following outages in our area:

Doddridge County: 744

Gilmer: 982

Harrison: 3,801

Lewis: 303

Marion 1,898

Monongalia: 7,681

Preston: 1,720

Taylor: 418

Upshur: 896

The outages led to reports of traffic lights being out in different parts of Morgantown.

In Marion County, emergency officials said they had received multiple reports of trees and power lines down throughout the county.

Officials say you should never drive across downed lines and if you come across them you should turn around and call 911.

Area fire departments also reported responding to downed trees across the region, as well as two brush fires in the Farmington area.

In Harrison County, the Nutter Fort Fire Department said, as of 7 p.m., roads in the area of Buckhannon Pike/Chicken Inn Hill was blocked due to a large tree down on power lines across the roadway.

The department said it expects it to be an “extended closure” due to the volume of trees and lines down across the county.

Tree down on Buckhannon Pike (Nutter Fort Fire Department)

Dispatch logs showed at least 65 reports of trees down Saturday, and 20 reports of wires down.

In Bridgeport, part of the roof at Leeson’s Import Motors on W. Main St. blew off, and a shed reportedly blew over in the Lost Creek area.

No injuries have been reported due to the storm.

You can watch First Alert Meteorologist Michael Moranelli’s forecast above.

You can submit any pictures or videos of storm damage HERE.

