Beverly & Waterford community come together to celebrate Hunter Allen’s return home

Hunter Allen returns home after weeks in the hospital. He is greeted by a police escort and more.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community members from Beverly came together Friday afternoon to celebrate the return of Hunter Allen.

Hunter Allen is an 11 year old who was injured in an UTV accident earlier this month. While times were sad Allen’s classmates knew from day one that he would come through this stronger than before.

“It feels pretty good to know he was doing good the whole way. I was just seeing videos through Facebook and online of him walking and passing basketball with his dad. Improving everyday,” said teammate Lucas Roberts. “It definitely gave us reassurance that he was going to be okay. He was going to make a good recovery. I know that has has to go through rehab and therapy and all of that but I know Hunter is so strong and he will make a good recovery,” said classmate, Brystal Meek.

For his return home Allen and his family were lead by local first responders and to Hunter’s surprise one stop of his welcome home tour was lead by his classmates who cheered as he looked out of his passenger side window.

Hunter Allen welcome home
Hunter Allen welcome home(Kheron Alston)

“We wanted to show our love for him as he came home. We wanted to welcome him and it was really nice seeing his face in person,” teammate Wade Starkey said.

While Hunter is still recovering his classmates want him to know they will continue supporting him through his therapy and further.

“I just know that he is really going to make a great recovery and we will be here for him throughout everything he needs,” classmate, Sarah Anderson said. “We’re still here for him, we’re cheering for him and we know he is going to get better,” said Roberts.

Hunter Allen will continue to go through therapy as he continues to get better day-by-day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police lights
WVSP investigating apparent murder-suicide
Roof blown off Bridgeport business
Widespread power outages, trees down across NCWV
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

Mon Power restores electricity to homes after high winds
Mon Power restores electricity to homes after high winds
Clarksburg History Museum features local women authors
Clarksburg History Museum features local women authors
20th annual Mountaineer State History Expo held in Fairmont
20th annual Mountaineer State History Expo held in Fairmont
Dog tag belonging to W.Va. Vietnam War veteran found overseas
Dog tag belonging to W.Va. Vietnam War veteran found overseas
Historic Clarksburg cemetery vandalized again